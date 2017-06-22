Lane re-opens on I-20 between Longview and Marshall - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lane re-opens on I-20 between Longview and Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A wreck caused a major traffic jam Thursday afternoon on I-20 in between Marshall and Longview.

DPS confirms with KLTV that one lane was shut down from the wreck, but the lane has since re-opened and traffic should be flowing again. 

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office tells KLTV no one was injured in the wreck.

