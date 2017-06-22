Lane re-opens on I-20 between Longview and Marshall

A wreck caused a major traffic jam this afternoon on I-20 in between Marshall and Longview.More >>
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two vehicle fatal crash early this morning on SH 7 about four miles east of Center.More >>
A Longview teenager is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a store.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, and Rusk counties until 7:00 a.m. Friday, June 23.More >>
