Longview teen suspected in burglaries arrested

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two vehicle fatal crash early this morning on SH 7 about four miles east of Center.More >>
A Longview teenager is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a store.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, and Rusk counties until 7:00 a.m. Friday, June 23.More >>
Longview Police have identified the man who fled from officers and hid inside a neighborhood home on Wednesday.More >>
