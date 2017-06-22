Longview teen suspected in burglaries arrested

A Longview teenager is in custody after allegedly burglarizing multiple stores.

About 2:10 a.m. Thursday in Longview Police Department officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 800 block of West Loop 281. A representative with the alarm company told officers they could hear voices inside the business.

When the first officer arrived, he saw brake lights from a van. LPD said the driver did not have the headlights on.

The driver was later identified as Ikeveion Cortez Stewart, 17, of Longview.

Officers found broken glass where he allegedly entered the building, along with multiple firearms strewn between the business and where Stewart's van was located.

"Police continued to investigate and after talking to Stewart determined that he was in fact the driver of the van and that several juveniles were also involved in this burglary and another burglary that occurred minutes prior to this one," LPD said in a post.

Stewart told police the other suspects promised him jewelry as compensation for his part in the burglary.

Police reviewed store surveillance video and Stewart was seen entering the business during the burglary. He was charged with burglary of a building and transported to the Gregg County Jail.

Two juvenile suspects were also arrested.

