Flash Flood Watches issued for ETX Counties

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, and Rusk counties until 7:00 a.m. Friday, June 23.
Heavy rainfall is expected along the track of Tropical Depression Cindy.
This story will be updated as weather alerts come in.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.