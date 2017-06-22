Flash Flood Watches issued for ETX Counties - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Flash Flood Watches issued for ETX Counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, and Rusk counties until 7:00 a.m. Friday, June 23.

Heavy rainfall is expected along the track of Tropical Depression Cindy.

This story will be updated as weather alerts come in.

