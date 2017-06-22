Longview Police release identity of man who fled from officers, hid inside home

Longview Police have identified the man who fled from officers and hid inside a neighborhood home on Wednesday.

Stefan Omar Pentecost, 20, of Longview, was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of a Firearm.

Longview Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Birdie Place just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they determined that Pentecost had an outstanding felony warrant for a violation of probation.

Pentecost fled the scene and officers chased him through the house, across a creek, and into a house in the 700 block of Lane Wells Street. Police apprehended Pentecost inside the home.

Neighbors say they were frightened seeing the suspect running behind the homes then running house-to-house trying to gain entry.

The residents that lived in that house told police they saw Pentecost run into the house with a gun when he was attempting to hide from police.

The residents found the gun in a bedroom inside the house after Pentecost was arrested.

Police determined that the gun was stolen and in addition to the outstanding warrant, he was charged with Theft of a Firearm, a State Jail Felony. He was also charged with Evading Arrest.

