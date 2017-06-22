Tyler police issue reminder about golf carts on roadways

From the Tyler Police Department

TYLER, TX - Due to ongoing concerns about the operation of golf carts on public roadways, the Tyler Police Department is wanting to remind everyone about the legal requirements and express our safety concerns.

Texas State Law (Transportation Code 502.001) defines a golf cart as a motor vehicle. The legal requirements for motor vehicles apply to the use of a golf cart on a public roadway. This includes the requirement that the operator be a licensed driver and obeys all traffic laws.

Although golf carts are allowed under limited circumstances, they are not designed to withstand collisions with cars and do not provide the driver or passengers with adequate protection.

“Ensuring the safety of everyone using the roadway is a primary concern of the department”, said Chief Toler. “As we move forward, we will work to educate the public on the laws regulating not only golf carts, but ATV’s, bicycles and pedestrian safety”, Toler said. The golf cart concern is not limited to any particular neighborhood within the city.