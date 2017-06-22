Happy Birthday America! Fourth of July events, fireworks shows in East Texas

12p.m

,

Tuesday

July 4,

2017

and close after the Fireworks finale. Pack up your beach towel, floats, sunscreen and swimsuit for this family friendly event

including:

Music, food, refreshments, water sports, boat show, kid activities and so much more...B.Y.O.B and celebrate our Independence by honoring all Veterans and Active Service Members. FREE with military ID for you and the family... If you are interested in being a part of this event, please send us a message! We still have

room