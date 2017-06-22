Happy Birthday America! Fourth of July events, fireworks shows in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -
The Fourth of July is nearing and you're probably already making plans to watch the fireworks with the kids. East Texas will be alive with patriotism as towns across the region celebrate Independence Day. Check out our list below, and then make a plan for your own celebration!
Tyler:
Celebrate America, Independence Day Fireworks Show.
- 6:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
- 13590 State Highway 110 South.
- Hot dogs, water, snow cones, watermelon will all be provided to the community for free while supplies last.
- Food vendors will also be on-site. You can purchase Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, BBQ, Popcorn Junction specialty popcorn and more.
- This year will feature live music by "The Tuxedo Cats," Illusionist Joe Schmidt, performing the KidStreet Theatre, and Armed Forces Tribute, Bounce Houses, Face Art, Snow Cones and more!
- Free admission to the community. Parking is limited so arrive early.
Lake Tyler Fireworks Show.
- Saturday, July 1st.
- Fireworks will begin at dusk over the dam.
Flint:
Freedom Fest 2017
- Bella Vista Resort 22525 State Highway 155 S. Flint, 75762
- Tuesday, July 4, 12:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
- A fun filled event on beautiful Lake Palestine. Gates open at
12p.m, Tuesday July 4, 2017 and close after the Fireworks finale. Pack up your beach towel, floats, sunscreen and swimsuit for this family friendly event including: Music, food, refreshments, water sports, boat show, kid activities and so much more...B.Y.O.B and celebrate our Independence by honoring all Veterans and Active Service Members. FREE with military ID for you and the family... If you are interested in being a part of this event, please send us a message! We still have room available for vendor booths.
- Tickets Available: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-fest-bella-vista-tickets-35323921801
Longview:
4th of July Fireworks + Freedom Celebration
- Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex
- Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
- Activities will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature a car and truck show, motorcycle parade, dance party, weenie dog races, patriotic pup fashion show, kids fashion show, carnival rides, bounce houses, safety city go karts for kids, vendors and other activities. Live music from the entertainment stage followed by the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Rusk:
4th of July Parade and Celebration
- Downtown Rusk
- Tuesday, July 4
- Parade Grand Marshal is Amy McCalister.
- The parade will start at 9 a.m. and the 9th annual Gauge Lankford Memorial Fireman's Competition will start at 10 a.m.
- FREE Outdoor Prizes!! Win gift card/certificates to local businesses. (Must be present to win)
- Arts & Crafts Booths are available for $25.
- We will also raffle off a Rotary Tiller after the parade. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and you do not have to be present to win.
- If you are a Veteran or Active Military or know of someone that is, please invite them to ride in the parade.
- For more info or to reserve booth space, contact Jaleea Hudnall at 903-284-8083; Bridgett Tosh at 903-284-0871 or Tara Nicole at 903-810-8222.
Canton:
4th of July Parade And Fireworks
- Tuesday, July 4
- Downtown Canton
- The Canton Texas Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2017 4th of July parade. The parade will start at the Junior High and work it's way downtown and around the square.
- Fireworks Show 9 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Check out the West Side of the First Monday grounds after dark on July 4th for a great firework show!
Gladewater:
Gladewater Chamber of Commerce annual Fireworks Show at Lake Gladewater.
- Saturday, July 1, 7:30 p.m.
- The annual boat parade will begin at 7:30 p.m.
- Fireworks show begins around 9 p.m. The show will start at dark at the dam.
- Parking around parts of the lake is free. Parking inside the fenced area downtown by the shore is paid parking to help fund the fireworks show.
Mt. Pleasant:
Happy Birthday U.S.A.
- Sunday, July 2.
- Activities begin at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
- Trinity Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant.
- You're invited to enjoy free activities, water slides, and bounce houses. Concessions will be available for an additional charge along with live music by the Argyles.
Mt. Vernon:
- Saturday, July 1, 9:30 p.m.
- Lake Cypress Springs
- Fireworks will go off over Lake Cypress Springs. Proceeds will benefit the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department.
Sulphur Springs:
Symphony League and Fireworks
- Saturday, July 1, 4 p.m.
- 100 Church Street and downtown square
- The Northeast Texas Symphony will be performing favorites on the square in downtown Sulphur Springs. Bring a chair for a night filled with music followed by the fireworks show.
Athens:
Fireworks at the Fishery
- Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM 2495, Athens, Texas.
- Fireworks at the Fishery is one of the largest fireworks displays in East Texas. Fireworks will light up the skies over Lake Athens.
- Free admission after 5 p.m.
Jefferson:
4th of July Train Ride Celebration and Fireworks
- July 1, 2, 3, and 4.
- Historic Jefferson Railway, 400 E. Austin Street, Jefferson, Texas.
- Starts Saturday, July 1 at 2:00 p.m. and ends July 4 at 6:00 p.m.
- Day Trains includes a stop at the Diamond Gator Pit for alligator feeding (weather permitting)
- Special- Steam Train weekend, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday- Narrated Historical Day Tours: 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Narrated Historical Day Tours: 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- The Historic Jefferson Railway will offer a special July 4th weekend, aboard a live steam train, with a celebration of flags along the Big Cypress Bayou as the history of Independence Day unfolds in the Narrated Historical Day Tours. Come see the Support Our Troops display that honors the United States Military.
- For evening trains, a fireworks show will be included and a cannon firing a dramatic "dragons breath."
- Tickets and more information at jeffersonrailway.com
"Jefferson Salutes America." An Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration (City of Jefferson)
- Tuesday, July 4
- The "Big Show" begins at 5 p.m. downtown at the Otstott Park gazebo.
- The fun begins with a Children's trike/bike parade including Uncle Sam and maybe even a few people dressed in historic summertime clothing.
- At 9:30 p.m. the Fireworks finale begins over the Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown, behind the Jeffersonian Institute.
- List of events include:
- 5:45 p.m. Children's Parade Line Up
- 6:00 p.m. Welcome, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance
- 6:00 p.m. Children's Parade and Judging
- 6:15 p.m. Ice Cream Championship Judging
- 6:30 p.m. Cake and Pie Auction- Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library
- 7:30 p.m. Band Concert- Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band
- 8:00 p.m. Intermission- Presentation of Trophies to Ice Cream Winners
- 8:15 p.m. Band Concerts Resumes
- 9:15 p.m. Finish of the Quaker State500 Duck Race
- 9:30 p.m. Fireworks Fantazmagoria
