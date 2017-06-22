Thursday's weather: Mostly cloudy with likely chances for rain as Tropical Storm Cindy moves inland. Highs today in the lower to mid 80s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas. Tropical Storm Cindy is drifting north and will make landfall early this morning near Port Arthur, Texas. Heavy rainfall will push north of the center of circulation right along the Texas-Louisiana State line. Areas near the center of circulation could see six to eight inches of rain by the end of the day. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of East Texas until tomorrow morning. Cloud cover and rain showers will keep temperatures cooler today with highs only in the lower to mid-80s. Northeast winds will be breezy at times, especially as the center of Tropical Storm Cindy north. Rain will gradually end late tonight into early Friday morning, but more showers are possible by Friday afternoon. A weak cold front moves in early Saturday and as it interacts with the moisture left behind by the tropical storm, more showers and thunderstorms are expected off and on through the day Saturday and into Sunday. Rain ends completely late Sunday into early Monday morning with mostly sunny skies finally returning to the forecast by the middle of next week.

