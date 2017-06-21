East Texas braces for Cindy - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas braces for Cindy

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto says parts of East Texas could experience a great deal of rain because of tropical storm Cindy.  Watch his new forecast tonight at 10 so you'll know what to expect from the weather where you live.

Nearly 2 dozen Van Zandt county firefighters quit after their chief was dismissed from his position.  Francesca Washington will have a a new report at 10 that explains what's driving these dramatic changes and what's next.

Jennifer Hines joins us with a new Gift of Love report.  She's introducing us to Stanley tonight at 10.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sports WebXtra: Mason House signs with Padres

    Sports WebXtra: Mason House signs with Padres

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:26:42 GMT
    Mason House has signed with the Padres.Mason House has signed with the Padres.

    When Mason House was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft last Tuesday, the Whitehouse star said he had a pretty good idea of what he was to do in regards to turning pro or attend Oklahoma State.. Earlier this week, House decided to take the money and pursue his lifelong dream.

    More >>

    When Mason House was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft last Tuesday, the Whitehouse star said he had a pretty good idea of what he was to do in regards to turning pro or attend Oklahoma State.. Earlier this week, House decided to take the money and pursue his lifelong dream.

    More >>

  • Sports WebXtra: Annual Adrian Peterson Day to have different feel this year

    Sports WebXtra: Annual Adrian Peterson Day to have different feel this year

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:20:40 GMT
    Adrian Peterson is excited for the 2017 season with the Saints.Adrian Peterson is excited for the 2017 season with the Saints.

    Adrian Peterson Day will have a different feel to it this year for a couple reasons. The 11th annual event to honor the East Texan is taking place in Peterson's hometown of Palestine on Saturday, but there will not be a parade like normal. Also, for the first time, the running back won't be pumping up his upcoming season with the Vikings.

    More >>

    Adrian Peterson Day will have a different feel to it this year for a couple reasons. The 11th annual event to honor the East Texan is taking place in Peterson's hometown of Palestine on Saturday, but there will not be a parade like normal. Also, for the first time, the running back won't be pumping up his upcoming season with the Vikings.

    More >>

  • Wills Point residents concerned for safety after fire chief dismissed, firefighters resign

    Wills Point residents concern for safety after fire chief dismiss, firefighter resign

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:54:47 GMT
    (Source: KLTV Staff)(Source: KLTV Staff)

    Residents in one East Texas city are concerned for their safety after a staff of volunteer firefighters left the department. 

    More >>

    Residents in one East Texas city are concerned for their safety after a staff of volunteer firefighters left the department. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly