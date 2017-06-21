Sports WebXtra: Rockets going after big-time free agents

The NBA draft is Thursday night, and while it will be exciting to see what players are selected and in which order, pay attention to trades. According to ESPN, the Rockets are trying to make moves in conjunction with the draft to have the money to pursue big-time free agents this summer.



Houston has at least four top-tier guys it is pursuing, including Toronto's Kyle Lowry, and the Clippers duo of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. ESPN is reporting that the Rockets will go very hard after Paul, who is a point guard.



Rocket veterans Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams, and Patrick Beverley have all been made available in advance of Thursday's draft.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.



