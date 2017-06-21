Sports WebXtra: Rockets going after big-time free agents - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Rockets going after big-time free agents

Rockets are pursuing big-time free agents this summer. Rockets are pursuing big-time free agents this summer.
HOUSTON, TX (KLTV) -

The NBA draft is Thursday night, and while it will be exciting to see what players are selected and in which order, pay attention to trades. According to ESPN, the Rockets are trying to make moves in conjunction with the draft to have the money to pursue big-time free agents this summer.

Houston has at least four top-tier guys it is pursuing, including Toronto's Kyle Lowry, and the Clippers duo of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. ESPN is reporting that the Rockets will go very hard after Paul, who is a point guard.

Rocket veterans Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams, and Patrick Beverley have all been made available in advance of Thursday's draft.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

 

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Sports WebXtra: Rockets going after big-time free agents

    Sports WebXtra: Rockets going after big-time free agents

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:38:33 GMT
    Rockets are pursuing big-time free agents this summer.Rockets are pursuing big-time free agents this summer.

    The NBA draft is Thursday night, and while it will be exciting to see what players are selected and in which order, pay attention to trades. According to ESPN, the Rockets are trying to make moves in conjunction with the draft to have the money to pursue big-time free agents this summer.

    More >>

    The NBA draft is Thursday night, and while it will be exciting to see what players are selected and in which order, pay attention to trades. According to ESPN, the Rockets are trying to make moves in conjunction with the draft to have the money to pursue big-time free agents this summer.

    More >>

  • Sports WebXtra: Mason House signs with Padres

    Sports WebXtra: Mason House signs with Padres

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:26:42 GMT
    Mason House has signed with the Padres.Mason House has signed with the Padres.

    When Mason House was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft last Tuesday, the Whitehouse star said he had a pretty good idea of what he was to do in regards to turning pro or attend Oklahoma State.. Earlier this week, House decided to take the money and pursue his lifelong dream.

    More >>

    When Mason House was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft last Tuesday, the Whitehouse star said he had a pretty good idea of what he was to do in regards to turning pro or attend Oklahoma State.. Earlier this week, House decided to take the money and pursue his lifelong dream.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly