Sports WebXtra: Rockets going after big-time free agents

The NBA draft is Thursday night, and while it will be exciting to see what players are selected and in which order, pay attention to trades. According to ESPN, the Rockets are trying to make moves in conjunction with the draft to have the money to pursue big-time free agents this summer.More >>
When Mason House was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft last Tuesday, the Whitehouse star said he had a pretty good idea of what he was to do in regards to turning pro or attend Oklahoma State.. Earlier this week, House decided to take the money and pursue his lifelong dream.More >>
Adrian Peterson Day will have a different feel to it this year for a couple reasons. The 11th annual event to honor the East Texan is taking place in Peterson's hometown of Palestine on Saturday, but there will not be a parade like normal. Also, for the first time, the running back won't be pumping up his upcoming season with the Vikings.More >>
Deion Sanders played in the 1992 World Series with the Braves, but "Primetime" is known more for his play on the football field. The NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboy has land and a home in Canton, so he's seen first hand all the devastation left behind from the April 29th tornadoes that ripped through Van Zandt County. Hoping to make a difference in his community, Sanders took part in a shopping spree Tuesday morning at Sam's Club in Tyler.More >>
