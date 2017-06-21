Sports WebXtra: Mason House signs with Padres

When Mason House was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft last Tuesday, the Whitehouse star said

he had a pretty good idea of what he was to do in regards to turning pro or attend Oklahoma State..



Earlier this week, House decided to take the money and pursue his lifelong dream. The 78th overall pick signed with the Padres

for just over $730,000 thousand and has already been placed on assignment.

House is the first position player in Wildcats history to be drafted, and now we'll see how long it takes him to move up the Padres minor league system.



