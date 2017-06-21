Sports WebXtra: Annual Adrian Peterson Day to have different fee - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Annual Adrian Peterson Day to have different feel this year

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) -

Adrian Peterson Day will have a different feel to it this year for a couple reasons. The 11th annual event to honor the East Texan is taking place in Peterson's hometown of Palestine on Saturday, but there will not be a parade like normal.

Also, for the first time, the running back won't be pumping up his upcoming season with the Vikings. After spending the first 10 years of his NFL career in Minnesota, Peterson signed a two-year deal with the Saints this offseason.

Despite turning 32 in March, the 2012 MVP and three- time rushing champ feels like he has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Peterson will have to share carries with Mark Ingram in New Orleans, but being in the same backfield with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees
excites the East Texan.

