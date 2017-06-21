Police catch fleeing suspect hiding inside neighborhood home

Police in one East Texas neighborhood went house to house, searching for a suspect on the run.



Around noon, Longview police were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of Lane Wells Drive. It was a pursuit which police say reminds everyone to lock their doors.



Several police units swarmed Lane Wells drive when a domestic disturbance call turned into a chase.



"We were dispatched to a domestic, and as we arrived on scene, the suspect actually ran from the scene ran from officers. Officers gave chase," says Longview police officer Kristie Brian.



Neighbors were frightened seeing the suspect running behind the homes then running house-to-house trying to gain entry.



"I received a call from Longview police stating that someone was in my house. But he ran next door," said one neighbor.



"The goal is to find him before gets into someones house and commits a crime," Brian says.



There were some very tense moments for the police and for neighbors while the search was going on. Not knowing exactly what was going on. And there was more. Neighbors, who requested not to be on camera, we're very worried as some believed the man was armed.



"My kids were in there. That was my main concern, make sure my kids were ok," said another neighbor.



"We were able to locate him in a house a short distance away," says Brian.



Police corralled the suspect inside one neighbor's home, later finding out he had warrants out on him. No one was hurt in today's chase.



The identity of the suspect has not been released pending arraignment on formal charges.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.