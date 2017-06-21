Longview holds additional emergency siren test

Emergency sirens were going off again in one East Texas city, in yet another test to see if all systems are working properly.



The City of Longview held another test of its emergency warning siren system, after failures in two previous tests. The problem originated during last month's severe storms, when some residents said sirens did not go off.



The city says in Tuesday's test, only one siren malfunctioned in the Spring Hill area. That siren is being worked on, but overall, officials rate the test a good one.



"We found some difficulties some mechanical failures in the system, since then we wanted to make sure by testing the system every week to make sure

they work properly," says Longview assistant fire chief Hank Hester.



City workers believe it may have been a signal communication that kept one siren from functioning.



