Blueberry season at its best this year in East Texas

Blueberry season in East Texas is at its best right now. That's due in part to a rainy year and warm temperatures that are making this year's crop big and juicy.

We visited a blueberry farm in Edom to share in some prime blueberry picking.

7-year-old Donovan Brock from Fort Worth is a blueberry-picking veteran.

“I'm pretty good. Because I've filled up two, and I'm about to fill up three, entire grown-up buckets."

He wants everyone to grab the “grown-up buckets" and head on out.

"It's worth it, it's really worth the sweat," says Donovan.

At Blueberry Hill Farms in Edom, they get visitors from all over.

“Never stop picking, just never stop,” says Donovan.



For blueberry experts like employee Samantha King, picking is what keeps her and everyone at the farm going, and they know when the berries are good and the weather is perfect.



"Blueberries can get too hot; they start to shrivel up. So rain...rain is a good thing," says King.

That means more blueberries for everyone around like Donovan to enjoy whatever their “blueberry-craving hearts” desire.



We asked Donovan if he has some favorites.

"I mean practically the pie, because the pie is like the best pie," says Donovan.

Blueberry season is relatively short. It's from June 1 until July 31. After the season is over, farm employees maintain the blueberry bushes until next year.

Blueberry Hill Farms is located at 10268 FM 314, in Edom. They can be reached at (903) 852-6175 and on their facebook by clicking here.

