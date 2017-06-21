Tyler man indicted on charge of sexual assault of a child

An East Texas man has been indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Kendre Samond Tennyson, 23, of Tyler was arrested on May 10 for sexual assault of a child, a second degree felony. He was later given an additional charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Tennyson was indicted on June 15 in the 114th District Court in Smith County.

Tennyson is currently in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $850,000.

