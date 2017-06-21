Sheriff identifies suspect injured during officer-involved shooting

A suspect who was shot by a Smith County deputy during a traffic stop has been identified.

Smith County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kenneth Alan Carner, of Larue, Texas. The deputy has been identified as Lauren Fite.

About 12:35 a.m. on June 17, Fite attempted a traffic stop in the 8400 block of Lavender Road. Sheriff Larry Smith said Fite stopped Carner's vehicle because he was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The occupant of the vehicle got out, and came towards the deputy in a manner of…acting as if he was going to attack the deputy,” Smith said.

Carner allegedly swung at Fite and hit her after she told him he was being detained. The SCSO said Fite fired a shot with her taser and Carner pulled the prongs of the taser out. Fite again tased the man but those tongs were also pulled out.

Smith said the suspect then ran, throwing down what was believed to be methamphetamine.

“And (the deputy) chased the suspect out into the woods over here to the side of the road where the deputy was attacked by the occupant of the vehicle. The deputy could feel a tug at their holster. The deputy was able to turn the body away from the threat, drew the handgun and fired two shots,” Smith said.

As of Tuesday, Carner was in the hospital in serious condition. Fite was not injured during the incident.

Fite has been employed with the department for several years.

She has worked in the jail and has been assigned to the patrol division since November 2014, according to the SCSO.

"Deputy Fite has an exemplary record with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and has excelled both as a Detention Officer and as a Patrol Deputy," the department said in a press release.

The incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.?

