East Texans wrangle 10-feet long alligator, video goes viral

Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10-foot-long alligator attracted millions of views.

Hal Conover found a 10-feet and 5-inch long alligator on his property. It had ripped through his wire fence and was eyeing his livestock for a snack, so he called the East Texas game wardens. He asked his neighbor Byron South to come help until they arrived.

“The game wardens were on their way out of town, so they called a certified crew that handles problem alligators,” South said.

South and Conover wrangled the alligator while waiting, in attempt to prevent the alligator from getting away.

One of the professionals sent by the game wardens can be seen getting his hand bitten in the viral video. His hand was bleeding, but South said his hand is fine.

“I guess all ended well, the calves are safe, the alligator's gone, the guys hand is fine, and it ended up a really good story," said South.

The alligator was unharmed and was relocated to Gator Farms in Grand Saline.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.