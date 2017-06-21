ETX man indicted on arson charge, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

A Flint man has been indicted on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in May.

Matthew Dutton, 35, was arrested on May 1 for public intoxication, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and arson with intent to damage a habitat, a first-degree felony.

He was indicted in the 7th District Court on June 15.

Dutton is currently in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $125,000.

