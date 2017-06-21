Tyler man indicted on child sex abuse charges

A Smith County man has been indicted on two charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Ruben Candelario, 36, of Tyler was arrested on May 15.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, obtained Tuesday by KLTV, the Smith County Sheriff's Office received a report in March, in reference to two children being sexually abused.

Candelario is accused of making two children, under the age of 18, engage in sexual contact by forcing them to touch his genitals. One of the children reported it happening multiple times and only at night, the affidavit states.

The affidavit references a separate report stating that Candelario allegedly stared through a window at a female victim, under the age of 18, while she was getting dressed after getting out of the shower.

Candelario has also been placed on an immigration hold in Smith County. He was indicted on both charges on June 15 and is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

