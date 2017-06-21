ETX man indicted on a possession of child porn charge

An East Texas Man has been indicted on a possession of child pornography charge.

Jonathan Luke Adair, 27, of Flint was arrested on April 13 by a Smith County Sheriff's Detective.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KLTV 7, Smith County law enforcement received a tip from the Dallas Internet Crimes Task Force in reference to nine images “repined” on the social media website by an account under Adair’s email address.

Detectives then found the IP address that was used to share the images, and a subpoena was submitted to Suddenlink Communications, “requesting the account holder’s information for that IP address.”

After the subpoena went through, officers arrested Adair.

The affidavit alleges that Adair “repined” the images, which translates to “share” in non-Pinterest language, and results in the charge of Promotion of Child Pornography, a 2nd-degree felony. He is not charged with producing child pornography.

Adair is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He was indicted on June 15 in the 7th District Court in Smith County.

Related: East Texas man charged with promoting child pornography

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.