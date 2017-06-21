Wills Point residents concerned for safety after fire chief dismissed, firefighters resign

When Mason House was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft last Tuesday, the Whitehouse star said he had a pretty good idea of what he was to do in regards to turning pro or attend Oklahoma State.. Earlier this week, House decided to take the money and pursue his lifelong dream.More >>
Adrian Peterson Day will have a different feel to it this year for a couple reasons. The 11th annual event to honor the East Texan is taking place in Peterson's hometown of Palestine on Saturday, but there will not be a parade like normal. Also, for the first time, the running back won't be pumping up his upcoming season with the Vikings.More >>
Residents in one East Texas city are concerned for their safety after a staff of volunteer firefighters left the department.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
"Texas spent a lot of time over the last few years suing the federal government for interfering in state business," Tyler Tree Committee member Judith Guthrie said. "Now the state is saying, 'we're going to interfere with city business,' and I just find that ironic."More >>
