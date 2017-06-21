All sirens work, except one during Longview warning test

For the third straight week of testing Longview's siren system, all worked properly except for one which failed to sound or rotate correctly.

City of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara said siren 16 located at Spring Hill Water Tower did not function.

Hara said the problem may have been a signal communication issue and will be addressed.

Longview has been testing their warning sirens after several failed to sound during routine drills.

Related Stories:

Longview test shows sirens working, but timing an issue

Longview to replace electronic equipment after 12 of 20 sirens malfunctioned

Longview test siren system after reported difficulties during storms

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.