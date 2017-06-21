Mistrial declared for man accused of murder, new trial to begin Monday

A mistrial has been declared for a man accused of murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Jordan LaDue.

Joshua Adam Scales, 30, of Tyler was arrested for the murder of LaDue in July of 2016 by Troup Police. He was booked into Cherokee County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

According to officials with the 114th District Court, Judge Christi Kennedy declared a mistrial for Scales on Tuesday. Scales will be retried for murder on Monday, June 26. A new jury will be selected.

Four other people were arrested in connection with the July murder.

Jana Lang, 29, of Troup was initially charged with capital murder, but according to judicial records, those charges were dropped. Lang was, however, charged with tampering with physical evidence and in February she was sentenced to five years in prison.

Casey Luna, 29, of Troup was initially charged with capital murder. According to judicial records, those charges were dismissed. Luna was charged the same day with abandoning or endangering a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. He will serve a total of 13 and a half years in prison for both charges.

Ralph Paul Pressley, 33, of Troup was initially charged with two counts of tampering with physical evidence. According to judicial records, both charges were dismissed. Pressley was, however, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced in January to eight years in prison.

Tammy Lynn Dilbeck, also known as Tammy Robertson 35, of Troup, was initially charged with capital murder. According to judicial records, those charges were dismissed.

Sometime before midnight on July 14, police say La Due was in a car with two other people when he asked to go to a residence on Nobel Street for unknown reasons. There was some kind of disturbance at the back door of the residence at 1108 Nobel, and La Due was shot.

La Due ran back to the vehicle after being shot, according to Troup police. The vehicle left the scene and met police in the 1800 block of Duval Street where La Due was later pronounced dead.

