First Alert Weather day set for late Wednesday night, Thursday in some portions of ETX

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Wednesday for the southern sections of East Texas and the eastern half of East Texas during the day on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for Tyler, Jasper and Newton counties in Deep East Texas as Tropical Storm Cindy moves nearer to the Texas/Louisiana border. Moderately strong winds of 25-40 mph with gusts near 50 mph are possible in these areas beginning late tonight/after midnight, and through the early afternoon hours on Thursday.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for the Eastern half of East Texas through Thursday, into early Friday morning. Due to the change in the path of Cindy, the heaviest rainfall of 2.00" to 5.00" of rain, with a few getting more, will be limited to counties along the Louisiana Border for the most part. Generally 40-50 miles from the LA border, the chances for the heaviest rainfall will exist. Beyond that, the rainfall totals dramatically diminish.

For example, Carthage could get over 4.50" of rain but Troup may only see .75" or so. Far western and northwestern counties in East Texas may see nothing from Tropical Storm Cindy. The line from Atlanta (Cass) to Longview (Gregg) to Lufkin (Angelina) to Livingston (Polk) will be the line where flooding rain falls to the east and much less rain falls to the west of this line.

The risks for isolated Tornadoes appears to remain over Louisiana, however, an isolated tornado may occur over portions of Deep East Texas during the early morning hours on Thursday, otherwise, the chances are extremely low. Gusty winds are most likely over Deep East Texas, especially in the Tropical Storm Warned counties. No hail of consequence is expected as this is a tropical system. Again, Flash Flooding, especially over the Eastern Counties of East Texas will remain the greatest risk with Tropical Storm Cindy.

With the gusty winds over the southern areas of East Texas late Wednesday and Thursday, along with the very heavy rainfall, there is a chance that some trees may fall in this event. Please be extra cautious on the roadways in these areas.

