Wanted man found hiding in neighbor's home after reports of domestic dispute

Longview police have cleared the scene for the search for a man suspected of a domestic dispute.

According to preliminary details, Longview Police responded to the call of a domestic dispute on the 700 block of Lane Wells.

Upon arrival, a male subject ran from police and into a wooded and attempted to enter neighboring homes.

After a search was initiated, the male subject was found in a neighbor’s home and taken into custody.

Authorities say the subject was wanted out on warrants, which are unknown at this time.

There were no injuries reported during this incident, and police have secured and cleared the scene.

