Teen arrested for reported attack on elderly man

A Smith County teenager was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into jail after witnesses told deputies she attacked an elderly man.

Laeja Harper, 17, of Tyler is charged with Injury to an elderly or disabled individual causing bodily injury.

According to Darrell Coslin, with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the elderly man was picked up from a location by his nurse. The nurse had two individuals in the car with her at the time of pick-up. One of the people inside the vehicle was Harper.

The arrest report stated that Harper and the man exchanged heated words at a gas station, located on Hwy 271. Harper allegedly struck the man several times in the face and the side of his head causing a laceration on his ear and scratches on his face and neck. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing the incident happen.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Harper is now in the Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.