Wednesday's Weather: Gradually increasing clouds. Chance for rain late this evening, especially in southern areas. Highs near 90 degrees

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Another mild start with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the 70s this morning and warming into the lower 90s this afternoon. Cloud cover will be gradually increasing through the afternoon and evening as we begin to feel the affects of Tropical Storm Cindy. A few places in Deep East Texas could see some showers late today, but the heavier rain won't move in until tomorrow. Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall near Port Arthur, Texas early tomorrow morning. As the storm moves north right along the Texas-Louisiana border, heavy rain will move into East Texas by late Thursday morning and continue into the day on Friday. Rainfall amounts of up to four inches are possible and a flash flood watch is already in effect for much of East Texas in advance of the storm. Expect likely rain chances to continue into Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy gradually push northeast of the area. A weak cold front moves in for the weekend and when it interacts with the moisture left behind from the tropical storm, more showers and thunderstorms will develop with likely rain chances continuing through Sunday. Overcast skies will keep afternoon high temperatures in the 80s for much of the forecast period.

