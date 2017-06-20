NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders goes on shopping spree to help Canton tornado victims

Deion Sanders took part in a shopping spree to help the Canton tornado victims.

Deion Sanders played in the 1992 World Series with the Braves, but "Primetime" is known more for his play on the football field.

The NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboy has land and a home in Canton, so he's seen first hand all the devastation left behind from the April 29th tornadoes that ripped through Van Zandt County.

Hoping to make a difference in his community, Sanders took part in a shopping spree Tuesday morning at Sam's Club in Tyler.

Showing off the elite speed that helped him make eight Pro Bowls during the 1990's, the two-time Super Bowl champion and his two sons went up and down the aisles trying to gather as many items as possible in two minutes to donate to the storm victims.

With the help of the Tyler Salvation Army and Retail-Me-Not, an Austin based savings destination, all of the merchandise Sanders collected, which added up to almost $10,000 thousand, is being shipped to Canton to help with recovery efforts.

Numerous families directly affected by the tornadoes were also in attendance and received gift cards from Sam's Club.



