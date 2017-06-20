NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders goes on shopping spree to help Canton tornado victims

Deion Sanders played in the 1992 World Series with the Braves, but "Primetime" is known more for his play on the football field. The NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboy has land and a home in Canton, so he's seen first hand all the devastation left behind from the April 29th tornadoes that ripped through Van Zandt County. Hoping to make a difference in his community, Sanders took part in a shopping spree Tuesday morning at Sam's Club in Tyler.More >>
In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament. Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.More >>
