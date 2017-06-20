NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders goes on shopping spree to help C - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders goes on shopping spree to help Canton tornado victims

Deion Sanders took part in a shopping spree to help the Canton tornado victims. Deion Sanders took part in a shopping spree to help the Canton tornado victims.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Deion Sanders played in the 1992 World Series with the Braves, but "Primetime" is known more for his play on the football field.

The NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboy has land and a home in Canton, so he's seen first hand all the devastation left behind from the April 29th tornadoes that ripped through Van Zandt County.

Hoping to make a difference in his community, Sanders took part in a shopping spree Tuesday morning at Sam's Club in Tyler.

Showing off the elite speed that helped him make eight Pro Bowls during the 1990's, the two-time Super Bowl champion and his two sons went up and down the aisles trying to gather as many items as possible in two minutes to donate to the storm victims.

With the help of the Tyler Salvation Army and Retail-Me-Not, an Austin based savings destination, all of the merchandise Sanders collected, which added up to almost $10,000 thousand, is being shipped to Canton to help with recovery efforts.

Numerous families directly affected by the tornadoes were also in attendance and received gift cards from Sam's Club.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders goes on shopping spree to help Canton tornado victims

    NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders goes on shopping spree to help Canton tornado victims

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-06-21 03:50:37 GMT
    Deion Sanders took part in a shopping spree to help the Canton tornado victims.Deion Sanders took part in a shopping spree to help the Canton tornado victims.

    Deion Sanders played in the 1992 World Series with the Braves, but "Primetime" is known more for his play on the football field. The NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboy has land and a home in Canton, so he's seen first hand all the devastation left behind from the April 29th tornadoes that ripped through Van Zandt County. Hoping to make a difference in his community, Sanders took part in a shopping spree Tuesday morning at Sam's Club in Tyler.

    More >>

    Deion Sanders played in the 1992 World Series with the Braves, but "Primetime" is known more for his play on the football field. The NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboy has land and a home in Canton, so he's seen first hand all the devastation left behind from the April 29th tornadoes that ripped through Van Zandt County. Hoping to make a difference in his community, Sanders took part in a shopping spree Tuesday morning at Sam's Club in Tyler.

    More >>

  • Rangers start fast, get back to .500 with 6-1 win over Jays

    Rangers start fast, get back to .500 with 6-1 win over Jays

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-06-21 03:21:28 GMT
    Carlos Gomez homered in a four-run first inning, Nick Martinez allowed two hits while taking a shutout into the seventh and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
    Carlos Gomez homered in a four-run first inning, Nick Martinez allowed two hits while taking a shutout into the seventh and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly