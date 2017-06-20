Getting ready for Cindy

Our First Alert Weather team is gearing up for the possibility that Tropical Storm Cindy may cause a large amount of rain to fall on East Texas in the next couple of days. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is putting together a new forecast for you so you know what to expect from the weather where you live.
Tonight at 10, Khyati Patel has the heart-warming story of the East Texas family who decided they had enough room in their home and hearts for more than the one little boy they, originally, planned to adopt. Her new report will show you how an entire community made sure the family has the resources they need to welcome their newest members home.
An East Texas family has been searching over a week for their pet African desert tortoise, and on Tuesday, they found him.More >>
"For good soul food,...it's more of a tradition thing, where we put the heart and soul into it," said Fred Ross of Freddie Mae's Soul Food in Tyler.More >>
Veterans in Smith County say they're looking for answers when it comes to their gaming machines.More >>
"It's winding down," TxDOT spokesperson Kathi White said.More >>
The ‘Eyes of Tyler’ will soon be on the historic downtown. Work on a mural alongside of the Lindsey Building started Tuesday as a part of the continued effort to revitalize downtown.More >>
