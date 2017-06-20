Veterans question if they'll be able to use "fundraising" gaming machines again

"It's winding down," TxDOT spokesperson Kathi White said.More >>
The ‘Eyes of Tyler’ will soon be on the historic downtown. Work on a mural alongside of the Lindsey Building started Tuesday as a part of the continued effort to revitalize downtown.More >>
Tyler ISD has passed a plan making the district a District of Innovation. This is possible through new legislation that allows Texas schools, with sufficient academic ratings, to obtain exemptions from certain provisions of the Texas education code.More >>
Four people have been indicted on murder charges in Upshur County.More >>
An East Texas man has been indicted on charges stemming from a child sexual abuse case.More >>
