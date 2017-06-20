Cool water makes summer bearable for Tyler transit riders

A cool surprise was waiting for people at Tyler bus stops on Tuesday.
Coolers with bottled water were set out to help folks wait out the heat.
NET Health donated the coolers to the "Worthy Ones" organization, who will keep the coolers stocked with bottled water and ice throughout the summer.
"It's winding down," TxDOT spokesperson Kathi White said.More >>
The ‘Eyes of Tyler’ will soon be on the historic downtown. Work on a mural alongside of the Lindsey Building started Tuesday as a part of the continued effort to revitalize downtown.More >>
Tyler ISD has passed a plan making the district a District of Innovation. This is possible through new legislation that allows Texas schools, with sufficient academic ratings, to obtain exemptions from certain provisions of the Texas education code.More >>
Four people have been indicted on murder charges in Upshur County.More >>
An East Texas man has been indicted on charges stemming from a child sexual abuse case.More >>
