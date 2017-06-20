Cool water makes summer bearable for Tyler transit riders - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Cool water makes summer bearable for Tyler transit riders

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A cool surprise was waiting for people at Tyler bus stops on Tuesday.

Coolers with bottled water were set out to help folks wait out the heat. 

NET Health donated the coolers to the "Worthy Ones" organization, who will keep the coolers stocked with bottled water and ice throughout the summer. 

