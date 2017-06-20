‘Eyes of Tyler’ mural coming to historic downtown

The ‘Eyes of Tyler’ will soon be in the historic downtown. Work on a mural alongside the Lindsey Building started Tuesday as a part of the continued effort to revitalize downtown.

At the corner of Elm Street and Broadway Avenue, near the heart of downtown Tyler. An empty canvas is being brought to life.



"I love doing murals I instantly had many, many ideas," said Dace Lucia Kidd.



Earlier this year, Heart of Tyler put out a call for local artists to submit potential designs for this portion of the Lindsey building.



"I think I submitted like 14 different designs,” Kidd said.



Kidd said the one picked for the 10 by 20 foot mural area was her favorite submission.



"It features a pair of eyes," Kidd said.



Heart of Tyler Director Beverly Abell said this is just one way they are working to resurrect the beauty of downtown.



"The revitalization of downtown Tyler is moving further and further out all the time and art is leading the way," Abell said.



On each side of the eyes, more roses on a sky blue background. It’s a sight Kidd hopes will serve as a backdrop or simply brighten someone's day.



"Just enjoy it, make their day better," Kidd said.



Kidd will spend about two to three hours painting each day. She said she will finish the mural July 8th.

