TxDOT work on Hwy. 31 East nears completion

Kathi White says as days begin to heat up and more sun is in the forecast, the department will be able to continue work on projects delayed by winter cold and spring rain. (Source: KLTV)

The department is laying down a Porous Friction Course, which will help prevent hydroplanes. (Source: KLTV)

The $1.8 million overlay project on Highway 31 East is nearing completion.

"It's winding down," TxDOT spokesperson Kathi White said.

The department is laying down what's called a Porous Friction Course on the roadway.

"It will allow water to drain from the roadway as opposed to just standing on top of the pavement," she said.

The new layer is meant to lessen the amount of hydroplanes that happen on the highway. It's also part of a larger widening project that's installing several turn lanes along the road.

On Tuesday, cars slowed east and west along the thoroughfare, stopping, then going, as traffic coordinators kept one lane of the highway open as crews worked on individual lanes.

TxDOT also says as the summer weather comes into play, they will be able to work on more projects around the area.

"Be aware," White said. "There are a lot of work zones out there."

