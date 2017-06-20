Tyler ISD passes District of Innovation plan

Tyler ISD has passed a plan making the district a District of Innovation.

This is possible through new legislation that allows Texas schools with sufficient academic ratings, to obtain exemptions from certain provisions of the Texas education code. These exemptions are the same Texas education codes private and charter schools are exempt from.

The plan grants East Texas schools more control, and the three areas students and teachers will likely be affected most are the first day of instruction, teacher certifications, and class sizes.

Elicia Eckert is a Tyler ISD parent and helped write the District of Innovation plan.



“These administrators, these school board members, these principals, they know what is best for these kids”, Eckert said.

The plan will be reviewed and adjusted as needed each year.

Several other districts in East Texas have passed District of Innovation plans including Canton, Brownsboro, and Mineola Independent School Districts.

