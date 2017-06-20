Four people indicted for murder in Upshur County

Four people have been indicted on murder charges in Upshur County.

Devontay Hunter, 20, of Lone Star, Alize Sharda McFall, 20, of Kilgore, Xavier Mumphrey, 19, of Kilgore, and Decorian Quantez Robbins, 19, of Avinger, have been indicted on murder charges for the death of Kendrick Lemichel Jackson of Pittsburg.

Jackson,29, was found dead inside his home, in the 14000 block of FM 1975 near the Lafayette community.

Mumphrey and Robbins are in the Upshur County Jail on a $750,000 bond a piece.

Hunter and McFall are in the Upshur County Jail on a $150,000 bond a piece.

