Sheriff identifies man killed in Anderson County fire

The Anderson County sheriff has identified a man who died in a structure fire.

Two people were killed in the June 18 fire in the 500 block of ACR 2901. Initially, the sheriff's office said the fire occurred June 6. The office later clarified and said the fire occurred June 18.

According to Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor, Casey Lee Williamson, 41, of Palestine, died in the fire. Williamson lived at the residence. Taylor said that a woman whose body was also found in the ashes of the home has not been identified at this time and officials are waiting for autopsy results.

Autopsies were performed Tuesday and the results are pending.

Anderson County Fire Marshal and the ACSO are continuing to investigate.

Taylor says the circumstances surrounding their deaths are unclear.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.