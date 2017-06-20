Smith County man sentenced for drug trafficking violations

TYLER, Texas – Two Tyler, Texas men have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Hubert Wright, 60, pleaded guilty on Jan. 9, 2017, to possessing with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. Wright was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

Kevin Williams, 38, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, 2017, to possessing with intent to distribute crack and powder cocaine and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison today by Judge Clark.

According to information presented in court, on May 5, 2016, Williams drove Nyrearae Lewis to the residence of Wright so that Lewis could sell drugs to Wright. Lewis was in possession of approximately 130 grams of powder cocaine when he got into Williams’ vehicle, to go to Wright’s house. Once at Wright’s house, Williams watched while Wright and Lewis converted some of the cocaine to approximately 44 grams of crack cocaine. Wright ultimately declined to purchase any cocaine from Lewis, so Lewis departed the residence with the cocaine he brought to the residence, including the 44 grams of newly converted crack cocaine. Soon after, Williams was pulled over by local law enforcement and the drugs were seized. Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 5, 2016.

On May 19, 2016, federal agents executed a search warrant at Wright’s residence in the 500 block of West 4th Street in Tyler. During the search, agents discovered and seized three handguns, a rifle, a shotgun, multiple rounds of ammunition, $335,095.00 in currency, two computers, and approximately 2.5 kilograms of cocaine. All of the seized property was found in a recording studio within the residence. Agents also discovered plates, utensils, plastic bags, digital scales, and a currency counter inside the recording studio. Wright was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 24, 2016.

These cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Tyler Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety – Law Enforcement Division, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.