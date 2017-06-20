ETX man indicted on charges of sexual abuse and indecency with a child

An East Texas man has been indicted on charges stemming from a child sexual abuse case.

Mark Allen Vanhouten, 53, of Tyler was arrested in January for indecency with a child in the form of sexual contact, a second-degree felony. Vanhouten posted $150,000 bond the next day and was released. He was indicted in April on that charge.

Vanhouten was indicted in May on a new charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony. According to Vanhouten's lawyer, Bobby Mims, a warrant was issued for his arrest on the basis that Vanhouten might be a flight risk. Mims says he advised his client to voluntarily surrender himself to authorities.

Vanhouten was booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday. His bond is set at $500,000. Mims says he is going to file a motion to reduce the bond as Vanhouten is not a flight risk.

According to an indictment filed in the Smith County District Clerk's office, Vanhouten sexually abused a female victim from October of 2011 to October of 2016. Vanhouten reportedly forced the victim to touch his genitals and fondled her genitalia.

Mims says his client is a "normal guy," and they intend to fight the charges, which he calls untrue. Mims added that he is "confident he's going to come out alright."

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 10. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on July 17.

