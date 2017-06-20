Smith County cancels jury duty for Wednesday - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County cancels jury duty for Wednesday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

From the Office of Smith County

If you have a Smith County jury summons for duty on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, you do not need to report to the Smith County Courthouse.

Smith County jury duty has been canceled for all courts on Wednesday, Smith County Jury Coordinator Lisa Bennett said.

However, if you have been asked to return for jury duty by a specific court, you must still report.

