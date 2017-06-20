First Alert Weather Day set Thursday as Tropical Storm Cindy's rain moves over ETX

An official has identified a man who died in an Anderson County fire.More >>
Two Tyler, Texas men have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.More >>
If you have a Smith County jury summons for duty on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, you do not need to report to the Smith County Courthouse.More >>
As we continue to monitor the latest Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico, now named Cindy, we have declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day mainly for the threat of Flash Flooding across a good portion of East Texas.More >>
