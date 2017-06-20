First Alert Weather Day set Thursday as Tropical Storm Cindy's rain moves over ETX

As we continue to monitor the latest Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico, now named Cindy, we have declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day mainly for the threat of Flash Flooding across a good portion of East Texas.

As Tropical Storm Cindy moves inland along the Texas/Louisiana Coast early on Thursday morning, we are looking for increased tropical rains to occur in East Texas.

Rainfall totals ranging from 1.50" to nearly 4.50" are possible and some flooding issues are likely to occur.

We are not anticipating much in the way of strong wind in East Texas, however, wind gusts may exceed 25 mph in some areas. Wind gusts in some of the isolated thunderstorms may be higher, however, in most tropical situations, strong thunderstorms don't usually occur, just very heavy tropical downpours.

We will continue to monitor this weather situation for you very closely over the next day or two, but please be aware that if the path of Cindy changes, the results will change as well. We will continue to pinpoint this forecast as well and if any changes occur, we will update you as soon as possible.

More to come as we near Cindy's landfall.

