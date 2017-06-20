Suspect who was shot by deputy during traffic stop in serious condition

The suspect who was shot during a traffic stop early Saturday morning, after he allegedly tried to attack a deputy, is still in the hospital in serious condition.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 12:35 Saturday morning in the 8400 block of Lavender Road in Smith County.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says that a deputy made a traffic stop on a man who was driving a vehicle northbound on Lavender Road. Smith says the vehicle was stopped because the man was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Smith says the suspect swung at and hit the deputy after the man was told he was being detained. The deputy then fired one shot with their taser. The man then pulled the prongs of the taser out. He says the deputy tased the man again, but they also pulled the prongs out. Smith says the suspect then ran throwing down what is suspected to be methamphetamine.

Officials say the man appeared as if he was going to attack the deputy and take his gun. The deputy was able to draw his handgun and the man was shot twice.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and had surgery. He is still listed in serious condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.



