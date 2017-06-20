Suspect who was shot by deputy during traffic stop in serious condition

The suspect who was shot during a traffic stop early Saturday morning, after he allegedly tried to attack a deputy, is still in the hospital in serious condition.More >>
A Tyler man has turned himself into authorities for a wreck that killed a teenager in February.More >>
In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament. Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.More >>
A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college. Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M.More >>
