Tyler man charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal wreck - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler man charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal wreck that killed teen

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Michael Fielder (Smith County Jail) Michael Fielder (Smith County Jail)

A Tyler man has turned himself into authorities for a wreck that killed a teenager in February.

According to Lindale Police, Michael Fielder, 46, turned himself into authorities Monday night for the fatal wreck that killed Gabriel Cocolan, 19, on February 5.

On Super Bowl Sunday, just before 10:30 p.m., Fielder was traveling South down Main Street in Lindale. Witnesses say Fielder's vehicle crossed the center line and struck Cocolan's pickup, which was heading North. 

Fielder has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. He was booked into the Smith County Jail last night. He posted $10,000 bond and was released.

