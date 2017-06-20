Blueberry-raspberry crumble by Mama Steph

Here's an easy dessert to make with your fresh farmers market berries!
Raspberry-blueberry crumble by Mama Steph
4 to 5 cups total of fresh blueberries and raspberries (or all blueberries, if desired)
1/3 cup plain flour
1/3 cup sugar
For the topping:
1 1/2 cups sugar (or 3/4 cup Truvia baking blend)
2 cups plain flour
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons cold butter
2 eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method:
Place berries in mixing bowl. Sprinkle flour and sugar over the berries, and gently toss to coat.
Place all the topping ingredients into a medium mixing bowl. Use a pastry blender to create a crumbly topping mixture.
Spray a 9 x 13 inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Spread the fruit gently across the bottom of the dish.
Sprinkle the crumb topping over the fruit, covering evenly. Bake at 350 for 35-45 minutes, or until bubbly and the topping is golden brown. Serve warm, preferably with vanilla ice cream or real whipped cream.
Enjoy!
