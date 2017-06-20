Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very warm. - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the lower 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas!  Another warm start, but not quite as humid this morning.  Skies become partly cloudy to even mostly sunny this afternoon.  A very slight chance for an isolated shower far south this afternoon, but most places will remain dry today.  A very warm afternoon is ahead with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s and light winds out of the northeast.  A developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring big changes to our forecast including rain and cooler temperatures.  Cloud cover will begin to increase tomorrow with a slight chance for rain, mainly in southern areas.  By the end of the week, rain chances will be increasing for most of East Texas depending on the track of the potential tropical storm.  If the track takes the center of the storm through our area, expect widespread rainfall both Thursday and Friday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms lasting into Saturday.  The rain and clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal with highs only reaching the lower to mid 80s.  By Sunday, another weak cold front moves into our region with a chance for rain through afternoon. kaiThat front should push out most of the lingering clouds and rain by Monday with more sunshine expected by early next week.

  Sports WebXtra: 7 on 7 update

    In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament. Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.

  West Rusk linebacker Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M

    A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college. Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M.

  Sports WebXtra: Foreman signs contract with Texans; Conque still learning

    In a press release Monday afternoon, the Texans announced they have officially signed rookie running back and third round pick D'Onta Foreman to a four-year deal worth just over $3 million. As far as East Texas undrafted rookies are concerned, a good showing during training camp and the preseason will be important if they want to make a roster.

