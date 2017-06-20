Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another warm start, but not quite as humid this morning. Skies become partly cloudy to even mostly sunny this afternoon. A very slight chance for an isolated shower far south this afternoon, but most places will remain dry today. A very warm afternoon is ahead with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s and light winds out of the northeast. A developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring big changes to our forecast including rain and cooler temperatures. Cloud cover will begin to increase tomorrow with a slight chance for rain, mainly in southern areas. By the end of the week, rain chances will be increasing for most of East Texas depending on the track of the potential tropical storm. If the track takes the center of the storm through our area, expect widespread rainfall both Thursday and Friday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms lasting into Saturday. The rain and clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal with highs only reaching the lower to mid 80s. By Sunday, another weak cold front moves into our region with a chance for rain through afternoon. kaiThat front should push out most of the lingering clouds and rain by Monday with more sunshine expected by early next week.

