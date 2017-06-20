Sports WebXtra: 7 on 7 update - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: 7 on 7 update

A list of East Texas schools that have qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament.

Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.

From the Division II ranks, which is Class 4A and below, Gilmer, Carthage, Palestine, and San Augustine will have a chance to win a 7 on 7 state title.

    West Rusk OLB Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M.

    A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college. Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M.

    In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament. Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.

