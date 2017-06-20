West Rusk linebacker Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

West Rusk linebacker Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M

West Rusk OLB Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M. West Rusk OLB Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college.

Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M. An outside linebacker, Wilson has over 15 DI offers, but chose the Aggies over the likes of Houston, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, and TCU.

The defensive star recorded over 70 tackles, including 13 for loss last season for the Raiders. Over a dozen East Texans currently play for A&M, but head coach Kevin Sumlin did not sign a player from the region from class of 2017.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • West Rusk linebacker Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M

    West Rusk linebacker Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:18:47 GMT
    West Rusk OLB Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M.West Rusk OLB Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M.

    A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college. Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M.

    More >>

    A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college. Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M.

    More >>

  • Sports WebXtra: 7 on 7 update

    Sports WebXtra: 7 on 7 update

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:23:32 GMT
    A list of East Texas schools that have qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament.A list of East Texas schools that have qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament.

    In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament. Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.

    More >>

    In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament. Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly