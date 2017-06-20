West Rusk linebacker Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M

A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college.

Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M. An outside linebacker, Wilson has over 15 DI offers, but chose the Aggies over the likes of Houston, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, and TCU.

The defensive star recorded over 70 tackles, including 13 for loss last season for the Raiders. Over a dozen East Texans currently play for A&M, but head coach Kevin Sumlin did not sign a player from the region from class of 2017.



