Sports WebXtra: Foreman signs contract with Texans; Conque still - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Foreman signs contract with Texans; Conque still learning

Zach Conque is trying to make the Texans roster as a tight end. Zach Conque is trying to make the Texans roster as a tight end.
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KLTV) -

In a press release Monday afternoon, the Texans announced they have officially signed rookie running back and third round pick D'Onta Foreman to a four-year deal worth just over $3 million.

As far as East Texas undrafted rookies are concerned, a good showing during training camp and the preseason will be important if they want to make a roster.

We have talked about John Tyler product's Greg Ward Jr. and Fred Ross a bunch this offseason, but another player with ties to the region has made
an early impression.

Former SFA quarterback Zach Conque is trying to prove he can play tight end in the NFL. Conque signed an undrafted deal with the Texans, and so
far he has shown he can run routes and catch.

Training camp though will be a different challenge once the pads go on.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • West Rusk linebacker Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M

    West Rusk linebacker Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:18:47 GMT
    West Rusk OLB Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M.West Rusk OLB Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M.

    A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college. Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M.

    More >>

    A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college. Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M.

    More >>

  • Sports WebXtra: 7 on 7 update

    Sports WebXtra: 7 on 7 update

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:23:32 GMT
    A list of East Texas schools that have qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament.A list of East Texas schools that have qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament.

    In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament. Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.

    More >>

    In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament. Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly