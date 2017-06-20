Sports WebXtra: Foreman signs contract with Texans; Conque still learning

Zach Conque is trying to make the Texans roster as a tight end.

In a press release Monday afternoon, the Texans announced they have officially signed rookie running back and third round pick D'Onta Foreman to a four-year deal worth just over $3 million.

As far as East Texas undrafted rookies are concerned, a good showing during training camp and the preseason will be important if they want to make a roster.

We have talked about John Tyler product's Greg Ward Jr. and Fred Ross a bunch this offseason, but another player with ties to the region has made

an early impression.

Former SFA quarterback Zach Conque is trying to prove he can play tight end in the NFL. Conque signed an undrafted deal with the Texans, and so

far he has shown he can run routes and catch.

Training camp though will be a different challenge once the pads go on.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.