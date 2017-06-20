Sports WebXtra: Aggies and Horned Frogs to meet in World Series

Texas A&M and TCU baseball will meet at the World Series on Tuesday.

In a Lone Star State showdown, Texas A&M and TCU will do battle Tuesday at the College World Series in Omaha with loser headed home.

The good news, no matter what happens an East Texan will still have a chance to win a national championship.

Nacogdoches product Brigham Hill came on in relief for Texas A&M in their World Series opener on Sunday. The Aggies ace picked up four strikeouts and gave up one earned run in just under four innings of work.

Former Lufkin Panther and freshman Halen Green meanwhile threw one shutout inning for TCU.

We'll see if either Hill or Green takes the mound in the elimination game, but this we know. After facing off in the super regional round of the postseason

the past two years, the former Big 12 foes are expecting a close, hard fought contest.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.