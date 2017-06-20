Sports WebXtra: Aggies and Horned Frogs to meet in World Series - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Aggies and Horned Frogs to meet in World Series

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

In a Lone Star State showdown, Texas A&M and TCU will do battle Tuesday at the College World Series in Omaha with loser headed home.

The good news, no matter what happens an East Texan will still have a chance to win a national championship.

Nacogdoches product Brigham Hill came on in relief for Texas A&M in their World Series opener on Sunday. The Aggies ace picked up four strikeouts and gave up one earned run in just under four innings of work.

Former Lufkin Panther and freshman Halen Green meanwhile threw one shutout inning for TCU.

We'll see if either Hill or Green takes the mound in the elimination game, but this we know. After facing off in the super regional round of the postseason
the past two years, the former Big 12 foes are expecting a close, hard fought contest.

    West Rusk OLB Tyree Wilson verbally commits to Texas A&M.

    A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college. Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M.

    A list of East Texas schools that have qualified for the 7 on 7 state tournament.

    In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament. Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.

