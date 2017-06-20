Sports WebXtra: Aggies and Horned Frogs to meet in World Series

A tenth East Texas high school football player from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to a Division I college. Through his personal twitter account Monday night, West Rusk standout Tyree Wilson announced he is taking his talents to Texas A&M.More >>
In other high school football news, numerous teams have qualified for the 7 on 7 State Tournament next week in College Station. From the Division I ranks, which is Class 5A and 6A programs, Longview and Jacksonville punched their ticket over the weekend in the Tyler qualifying tournament. Lufkin and Whitehouse are also state tourney bound.
In a press release Monday afternoon, the Texans announced they have officially signed rookie running back and third round pick D'Onta Foreman to a four-year deal worth just over $3 million. As far as East Texas undrafted rookies are concerned, a good showing during training camp and the preseason will be important if they want to make a roster.
In a Lone Star State showdown, Texas A&M and TCU will do battle Tuesday at the College World Series in Omaha with loser headed home. The good news, no matter what happens an East Texan will still have a chance to win a national championship.
