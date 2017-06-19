Tyler police searching for three accused credit card thieves

The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public's help to find three people they say stole a wallet full of credit cards from a church.

Police say that these three people were captured on surveillance video at a Tyler Walmart on June 12th. They are accused of stealing a wallet from the front office of Willowbrook Baptist Church on West Erwin Street. Police say they then tried to use the stolen credit cards at a gas station in Whitehouse, a gas station in Tyler, and a Tyler Walmart.

They were believed to be traveling in a white Chrysler PT Cruiser. If you know who they are, or where they can be found, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 531-1000.