Name: Trena Wisdom

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 164

Crime: Failure to Appear

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is looking for Trena Wisdom on two charges of failure to appear.

Wisdom was arrested in September of 2016 at the Walmart on South Broadway in Tyler for theft and assault. She posted bond, but authorities say she did not comply with the conditions of the court. So now, she's wanted again.

If you've seen her, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903 566-6600.